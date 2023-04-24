Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

San Diego Padres star Yu Darvish was forced to leave his most recent start with an apparent injury. While Darvish got officially diagnosed, it doesn’t look like the Padres will be without him for long.

Darvish suffered a right hamstring cramp in San Diego’s Sunday matchup against the Diamondbacks, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. However, Darvish is still expected to make his next start.

The right-hander was pulled after 5.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. He had allowed just two hits and one earned run. While he allowed five walks, Darvish also struck out five batters. The Padres went on to defeat Arizona 7-5. Their record now sits at an even 12-12 on the season.

While he was pulled, the victory marked Darvish’s first win of the season. He now holds a 1-2 record with a 3.00 ERA and a 25/12 K/BB ratio. Darvish is second on the team amongst pitchers with 20+ innings in ERA. He leads the entire Padres’ pitching staff with 25 strikeouts.

Success has been customary for Yu Darvish since joining the Padres. After joining San Diego prior to the 2021 season, Darvish has gone on to make 63 starts with the Friars. He holds a 24-21 record with a 3.61 ERA and a 416/88 K/BB ratio. He was an All Star back in 2021.

While Darvish being removed seemed worrisome, his injury has now been revealed to be more precautionary. He’ll need to bounce back from his hamstring cramp, but it isn’t something that should hold him out long-term. After the small speed bump, the Padres will be eager to get Darvish back on the mound as soon as he’s ready.