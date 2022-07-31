Rumor: Padres join Blue Jays in trade pursuit of former All-Star pitcher

The San Diego Padres remain on the lookout for a starting pitcher to bolster their rotation ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Padres have multiple pitchers on their trade wish list, and among them, they hold an interest in completing a move for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana.

According to USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale, the Pirates have attracted the intrigue of several teams for Quintana, as they are “talking” to clubs such as the Padres for a possible move. Nightengale further notes that the Toronto Blue Jays are also in the mix for the one-time All-Star.

These two clubs may not be the only ones to make a push to bring in Quintana before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman recently linked the New York Yankees to Quintana, which came as the current AL East leaders missed out on acquiring Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. However, the Yankees’ “top starter target” remains Oakland Athletics hurler Frankie Montas.

The Padres’ need for a starting pitcher in the coming days comes as Mackenzie Gore was recently shut down due to elbow inflammation, while pitchers such as Sean Manaea (career low in ERA+ with an 88 mark) have had roller-coaster campaigns in the 2022 season. On the other hand, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins did note last week that making a move for a starter is not out of the question.

Quintana has managed to turn back the clock in his first season with the Pirates. He has posted a 3.50 ERA in 103.0 innings pitched — both of which so far lead all Pirates starters in the campaign. He is set to hit free agency later in the year, as he signed off on a one-year contract deal with the Pirates in the offseason.

It remains to be seen how the likes of the Padres and Blue Jays will approach this season’s trade deadline.