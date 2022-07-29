The San Diego Padres remain in quite a dilemma regarding Joe Musgrove’s future with the team, as he is set to become a free agent later this year. At the least, the Padres have continued to make a push to prevent him from soon hitting free agency.

As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Padres touched base with Musgrove before the All-Star break, where they went over the possibility of reaching an agreement on a new contract. The Padres’ offer to the seventh-year pitcher was “believed to be fashioned after the free-agent deals of Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman,” which was around a $100 million deal.

No official agreement has been reached between the Padres and Musgrove on a new deal, although there is the belief that the Padres were “thought to be making progress” in their extension talks with the veteran starting pitcher.

The Padres have remained stern in their aspiration to keep Musgrove on the roster in the long term. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently reported that before the start of the 2022 season, San Diego offered the one-time All-Star a deal that was set in the range of $11 million per year.

Multiple soon-to-be free agents have publicly noted that they do not want to engage in contract talks with their respective teams during the season. However, this is not the case for Musgrove, as he did mention ahead of the season that he would be open to jumpstarting extension discussions with team officials during the campaign if they have an “enticing offer” for him.

Musgrove has upped his market value over the 2022 campaign. For one, he has so far logged a career-high in ERA+ with a 144 mark.

Musgrove’s next scheduled start is slated to come on Saturday in a home matchup against the Minnesota Twins.