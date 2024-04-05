As the women’s college basketball season heads to its peak, all eyes will be on Friday's Final Four clash between Iowa and UConn women's basketball. The game not only features two powerhouse programs but also a matchup between stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, setting the stage for a battle with high stakes, including a shot at the national title. Here are some predictions for what promises to be a compelling game.
The game is scheduled for Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, where UConn, with its impressive record of reaching the national semifinals 15 times in the last 16 years, will face the top-seeded Iowa. Despite UConn's history of success, their journey to this year's Final Four has been a challenging one, marked by overcoming injuries and other hurdles. Iowa, driven by Caitlin Clark's standout performances, is determined to secure the championship that was just beyond their reach last season.
This matchup is more than just a game; it's a test of skill, with UConn looking to advance to the championship game against an Iowa team eager to avenge last year's loss and capture the title.
Bold predictions for the Iowa/UConn Final Four game
Paige Bueckers will lose to Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Delving into the numbers, the game is already shaping up to be a classic. Historical data pits UConn as the favorites, with the Huskies winning their past six encounters. The last victory for the Hawkeyes over UConn dates back to Nov. 19, 1990, when they triumphed 58-41, according to Maggie Vanoni from CT Insider. In their latest matchups in March 2021 and November 2022, both of which featured Caitlin Clark on the Iowa team, the Hawkeyes were defeated 92-72 and 86-79, respectively.
But there's a sense that things are different this season. With Iowa's top seed and Clark's scoring average jumping to a remarkable 32 points per game season—a significant increase from her 26.6 in the 2020-21 season—it's predicted Iowa will edge out Bueckers and UConn in a single-digit thriller. Clark’s improved performance and her team’s determination seem primed to break the pattern of UConn’s past dominance.
Bueckers will outperform Clark
While it may be an against-the-grain prediction, Paige Bueckers will overshadow Caitlin Clark in this high-stakes game. Bueckers’ statistics this season tell the tale of a player who is not only back in form but has also honed her efficiency, as reflected by her impressive 54% shooting from the field and a 40.5% accuracy from the three-point line, via Ellen J. Horrow of USA Today. These figures surpass Clark's 46% FG and 38% 3PT, indicating Bueckers may have the upper hand in shooting efficiency when it counts.
But that's not the only thing Bueckers brings to the table; her defensive game, highlighted by 2.2 steals per game, can pivot the game's momentum and disrupt Iowa's rhythm. While Clark has showcased her own defensive skills with 1.8 SPG, Bueckers' ability to create turnovers and then capitalize on them could prove crucial in the Final Four context.
Moreover, Bueckers' return to the game after knee injuries has been nothing short of inspiring. With Bueckers now taking on more of a power forward role, her versatility and adaptability will be on full display, challenging Clark to match up on both ends of the court.
It's also worth considering the psychological edge. Bueckers' past performances against Clark, especially in the 2021 Sweet 16 where Bueckers came out on top, might give her a confidence boost. While Clark will undoubtedly bring her A-game, Bueckers’ ability to rise to the occasion and her team's historical psychological advantage over Iowa could see her having a more impactful game.
While Clark has the potential to light up the scoreboard as she has all season, the bold prediction here is that Bueckers will shine brighter across various facets of the game, possibly leading her team in points, assists, rebounds and steals.
One thing is certain — as Clark and Bueckers gear up for this epic matchup, history will remember not just the scores, but the stories etched on the hardwood of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The 2024 Final Four is set to be a continued testament to the spirit of women’s college basketball this season.