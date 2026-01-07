The Minnesota Timberwolves notched their third straight win after walloping the Miami Heat, 122-94, at Target Center on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves defeated the Heat for the second time in four days after also winning, 125-115, on Saturday. It snapped Miami's four-game winning streak.

It was a team effort for Minnesota, with Anthony Edwards leading the charge with a game-high 26 points on 5-of-8 shooting from long distance. He also had five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Rudy Gobert also came up big with 13 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocks, while Jaden McDaniels chipped in 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

In the locker room after the game, Gobert complimented McDaniels for his improved playmaking.

“Jaden is capable. He has all the tools to create. He's also a good passer. He's shown that this year,” said Gobert in a video shared by Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year then winked at McDaniels, saying: “You can't fool me anymore. I said you can pass. I know you can pass.”

“Yeah, I'm the f****** point guard,” replied McDaniels.

Rudy Gobert when asked about Jaden McDaniels' offensive involvement talked about his passing. Gobert winked at McDaniels and said, "he's showing that he can pass the ball, you can't fool me anymore." McDaniels said, "yeah, I'm the ______ point guard" pic.twitter.com/w9E60CRMkV — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 7, 2026

The friendly banter showed the close relationship between Gobert and McDaniels, who continue to be the anchors of Minnesota's defense.

As the 33-year-old Gobert observed, the 25-year-old McDaniels is averaging career-highs of 14.4 points and 2.8 assists in his sixth year with the Timberwolves.

He started largely as a 3-and-D player, but over the years, he has developed into a more well-rounded player, with Gobert giving him words of encouragement and coach Chris Finch giving him opportunities to shine.