In a historic turn of events, the football world witnessed Pakistan's triumphant return to the international stage. After a six-year absence, Pakistan hosted a football match on home soil, marking a significant milestone in their arduous journey.

The first leg of their journey back to international football occurred in Phnom Penh, where they battled to a goalless draw. A ray of hope emerged in the 67th minute of their home game as Harun Hamid's precise half-volley found the net, securing a momentous victory. This win was especially remarkable since it was Pakistan's first international victory since 2018.

However, the road to redemption was far from smooth. The team faced a tumultuous period, with FIFA imposing a 15-month ban on them in April 2021 due to “undue third-party interference.” This was their second ban in just four years, raising concerns about the future of football in the nation.'

The video you all have been waiting for! 😍 The floor is all yours, Coach. We’ve made history 💚🇵🇰#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #shaheens pic.twitter.com/FBYDRMtfjC — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) October 17, 2023

Notably, Pakistan recently appointed Englishman Stephen Constantine as their new coach. Tasked with ending a disheartening 13-match losing streak, Constantine brings a wealth of experience, having previously transformed India's national team from a rank of 173rd to 97th and helping them qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup.

This long-awaited victory has opened the door for Pakistan to compete in the second round, where they will face Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Jordan. With renewed hope and determination, Pakistan will make its mark in international football again.

The return of international football to Pakistan, a nation fervently passionate about cricket, marks a joyous occasion. After an eight-year hiatus, football has come back to captivate the hearts and minds of fans nationwide. It is a story of resilience, dedication, and the unwavering spirit of a nation that refused to be defeated.