The Florida Panthers were the cinderella story of the 2022-23 NHL season, barely advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs before making an incredible run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Although they were outclassed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the sport's ultimate series, it was extremely encouraging that the core led by Matthew Tkachuk could win when it counts.

But the deep postseason run certainly took its toll on the team, with Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour suffering injuries that could keep them out of the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. They also lost Anthony Duclair in a trade to the San Jose Sharks and Radko Gudas in free agency to the Anaheim Ducks.

To offset those subtractions, general manager Bill Zito brought in Evan Rodrigues on a four-year deal, as well as Oliver Ekman-Larsson on a show-me contract after a difficult season with the Vancouver Canucks that ended in a buyout. Those are both pretty decent signings, and should help the Cats be competitive in what promises to be a gauntlet of an Atlantic Division next year.

The offense is still electric

The health of superstar Matthew Tkachuk is definitely a concern heading into next season, but the team still boasts a fearsome offensive core. That's led by proven playoff performers in Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe, as well as important complementary pieces in Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, and recently re-signed Eetu Luostarinen. Evan Rodrigues should fit well in the top-six as a speedy playmaking forward who amassed a very respectable 39 points in 69 games with the Colorado Avalanche last year.

The Panthers also have a very serviceable bottom six, with Ryan Lomberg and Nick Cousins anchoring the fourth line, as well as top prospect Grigori Denisenko expected to take another step forward next season. The Panthers still boast one of the top offensive units in the Eastern Conference, and once Tkachuk is healthy, that is not a place for Florida fans to be concerned about.

Sergei Bobrovsky is always a question mark

Sergei Bobrovsky has been as up-and-down as goaltenders come after signing a mammoth seven-year, $70 million deal with the Panthers back in 2019. He has struggled between the pipes for the team, even losing the starting job to Alex Lyon last season. But he proved in the playoffs that he can still be counted on as one of the league's best netminders when it counts the most.

Bobrovsky was absolutely phenomenal for the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, standing on his head against the Toronto Maple Leafs and especially Carolina Hurricanes to reach his first Stanley Cup Final. Although things fell apart against the Golden Knights, the Russian proved that he can be relied upon in the postseason.

Whether or not he can do the same in the regular season at age 34 is a different story. He has simply not been the kind of goaltender the Panthers had hoped he would be when he signed in South Beach. If it wasn't for Alex Lyon, the Cats probably wouldn't have made the playoffs at all. Still, considering the gargantuan playoff he just had, we'll give Sergei Bobrovsky the benefit of the doubt that he can continue his hot play into the 2023-24 campaign.

Panthers' biggest concern: defensive depth

With the offense potent and the regular season goaltending figuring to be improved next year, the position that comes under scrutiny in Florida is defense. Ekblad is going to miss the beginning of next year after surgery, and Montour's torn labrum also required surgery and could cost him the beginning of the season.

The Panthers absolutely need Ekblad and Montour to come back healthy and as potent they were in the postseason if the team hopes to make it back to the dance. As coach Paul Maurice said, making the playoffs is never a guarantee, especially in a division that just keeps getting better.

Radko Gudas' physical game will sorely be missed next year, and Ekman-Larsson is a complete wildcard after a brutal season in British Columbia. Gustav Forsling is a stud and expected to take another step forward on the team's top pairing next year, but the rest of the D-core will look a lot different than the 2023 postseason. Zito brought in a few pieces to plug the holes, but Dmitry Kulikov, Niko Mikkola and Mike Reilly shouldn't be considered anything more than third-pairing additions.

If Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour can come back healthy and Gustav Forsling takes another step forward, it's a complete team that could absolutely compete for a Stanley Cup again next year. But until the team is healthy, the D-core is a significant concern in Florida next season.