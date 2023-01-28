It took a while, but Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov is an All-Star. With rosters complete, Barkov will take the ice with the biggest and brightest stars in the NHL.

Barkov is headed to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in place of Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews. Matthews is missing the event after suffering a knee sprain that will keep him out of action for at least three weeks.

“It means a lot. Wasn’t right away, but I’ll still take it,” Barkov said Friday. “It’s at home here in Florida, so it means even more. I’m really happy and honored and proud to be here.”

Barkov joins teammate Matthew Tkachuk at the festivities on February 4. Tkachuk leads all Panthers skaters in points with 62, while Barkov is second on the team in points with 43.

The NHL All-Star Game differs from the All-Star Games you’ll see in the NBA or MLB. Instead of one game featuring the best from each conference, the NHL puts on a tournament.

Each of the league’s four divisions are represented in this tournament. The two Eastern Conference divisions play each other to face the winner of the two Western Conference divisions in the final. Each game is 3v3 as opposed to the normal 5v5 games you see throughout the year.

The tournament takes place on February 4th, starting off with the Pacific Division taking on the Central Division. After that, Barkov’s Atlantic Division plays the Metropolitan Division.

The game is being played at the home of the Florida Panthers, FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Panthers fans, as well as NHL fans from across the country, will be also be treated to a skills competition on February 3rd.