By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

In 2020, brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk played against each other at the NHL All-Star Game. Next month, they will play together in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Matthew Tkachuk is loving life in South Florida since an offseason trade to the Florida Panthers. He leads the team in goals (20), assists (28), and points (48).

For Brady, he is also playing well this season. The Ottawa Senators star leads the team in assists (26), and points (39) while ranking third in the team in goals (13).

The Tkachuk brothers will make history when they take the ice at the home of the Panthers in early February. They will be the first pair of brothers to play together at the NHL All-Star Game since Henrik and Daniel Sedin in 2012.

Matthew Tkachuk says there is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming event. “Our buddies are pumped,” Tkachuk told the media Friday. “Grandparents are excited. Everybody’s coming in.”

The two played against each other in 2020 given the format of the NHL All-Star Game. The All-Star festivities call for a four team 3 vs. 3 tournament, with teams being made up of the best players from each division.

Matthew Tkachuk played for the Calgary Flames during the 2019-20 season. He represented the Western Conference’s Central Division. Brady Tkachuk represented the Atlantic Division as he played for the Senators.

Now, they both will represent the Atlantic Division. And in a way, Matthew credits the trade to the Panthers for allowing him to be in this position.

“For myself personally, it’s a dream spot for me to play,” Tkachuk said. “The team has been unbelievable, the guys in the room, everybody in the organization.

“It’s an honor to play in the NHL, but when you get to play exactly where you want to play, in the city that is one of the best, probably the best, to play in in the NHL, it’s been a great, great change for myself.”