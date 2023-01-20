The list of names on the 2023 NHL All-Star is finally complete after the conclusions of fan voting on Twitter. As with any other All-Star selection process, this one is being attacked online by angry hockey fans who feel that it’s rigged.

Many NHL fans just don’t like that several other more deserving players — in their eyes, at least — were not able to earn NHL All-Star spots. See, the initial rosters for the event were revealed earlier this January, with the remainder of the slots to be decided by NHL fans through voting on Twitter. On Thursday, the NHL released the results of the fan votes, and it’s caused quite a ruckus online.

One Twitter user, @leibel, is demanding the NHL to be more transparent: “Show us a breakdown of the votes, cowards”

Another, @owenlandry14, doesn’t believe that the NHL is not being honest about the real NHL All-Star voting process, saying: “This was definitely not decided by a fan vote”

There’s also someone (@oneusblade) who thinks that the NHL made alterations to the Twitter fan vote formula because the league did not expect such a massive turnout: “Last tweet about this but my theory is that the nhl weighted the twitter votes at least less than ten percent of the actual result because they didnt expect so much people on twitter to participate”

Among the biggest 2023 NHL All-Star Snubs are Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes and Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets are also others who can be considered snubs.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend is scheduled to happen on Feb. 3 and 4.