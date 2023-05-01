The Florida Panthers had about one minute left in their season as they trailed the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. All of that changed with a massive goal from defenseman Brandon Montour.

Montour’s fifth goal of the series, and second of the game, tied the game late in the third period. Game 7 eventually went to overtime, where the Panthers eliminated the Bruins on a goal from Carter Verhaeghe.

In the aftermath of the goal, NHL Twitter lost their minds. Hockey fans, new and old, all flocked to social media to share their reactions to what could be one of the goals of the playoffs.

Overtime in a Game 7!!! Yes, I am watching hockey! 🤣 The Bruins losing this series would be even worse than the Bucks losing to the Heat. Boston had a historic season AND a 3-1 lead. So crazy. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 1, 2023

If you like, you know, sports – there is about to be an overtime in Game 7 of Panthers-Bruins, after Florida tied the game at 3-3 with 59 seconds remaining. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 1, 2023

Panthers Bruins game right now pic.twitter.com/ErU2z0U1cd — betr (@betr) May 1, 2023

I’m sorry, Bruins and Panthers and fans. But I need this to go at least three overtimes. I want maximum chaos. — Ryan (@ryanstahl_) May 1, 2023

Just stopped by a bar at O’Hare for like 2 mins and saw the Panthers tie up the game with the Bruins. The #StanleyCupPlayoffs are absolutely bonkers and so much dang fun. — Ray Terrill (@Rayterrill) May 1, 2023

I'm watching bruins panthers and im having a heart attack 😢 — AJ Lozano (@Chaostheory3213) May 1, 2023

BRANDON MONTOUR MY GOOOOODNESS TIE GAME !! TIE GAME !!! TWO PENALTIES BUT HE SAYS NO WE ARE NOT DONE YET pic.twitter.com/ndKG25krEb — Adam Reid (@AdamReid_) May 1, 2023

Montour’s goal came with a little over a minute left in the game. He opened the scoring in this game, and Florida eventually raced out to a 2-0 lead in the game.

However, the Bruins began to storm back. Veteran forward David Krejci fired home a one-timer to put Boston on the board. And forward Tyler Bertuzzi deflected a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game.

In the third period, the Bruins took the lead. David Pastrnak found the back of the net on a rebound chance, and it seemed they were going to take the series.

But just like they have these last few games, Florida kept the pressure on Boston. And Montour’s goal cemented another comeback effort from a team whose back has been against the wall since March.

In overtime, the Panthers won the game on Verhaeghe’s goal. They advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto advanced past the first round for the first time since 2004 with their Game 6 victory on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.