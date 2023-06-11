The feud is over between superstar golfer Brooks Koepka and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Koepka, a South Florida resident and a big fan of the Stanley Cup finalists, banged the drum for the Panthers prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Brooke Koepka, wearing an Aaron Ekblad jersey, is banging the drum today. Looks like that incident is officially water under the bridge. pic.twitter.com/v0Yd98T5XE — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) June 11, 2023

Not only did Koepka rally the fans with his enthusiastic support in the pregame show, he donned an Ekblad jersey to show that the two men were on good terms.

Koepka and Ekblad had engaged in a bit of bad blood earlier during the postseason. Koepka was filmed at a Panthers game holding a parking cone and hurling expletives at Ekblad. That dispute appears to be in the past.

The incident occurred during the second round of the playoffs when the Panthers were hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was based on Ekblad's statement that he had been at home and watched the final round of the Masters when Brooks Koepka blew a four-stroke lead and ultimately lost the tournament to Jon Rahm.

“He texted me after and apologized, and I’m cool with it,” Ekblad said. “That’s just part of being intense. Maybe he had some money on the game.”

The Panthers are attempting to tie their series with the Vegas Golden Knights. Florida was able to record a 3-2 overtime victory Thursday night at home when Carter Verhaeghe scored at the 4:27 mark of the extra session.

The Golden Knights opened the series with consecutive victories on home ice at the Fortress in Las Vegas. Both of those victories were one-sided and gave head coach Bruce Cassidy's team control of the series.