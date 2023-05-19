Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Carolina Panthers have bet it all on Bryce Young being the superstar quarterback they need to become a Super Bowl contender again. They traded a haul to land the draft pick to select him. Even if they won’t start him right out of the gate, they must prioritize his development.

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown likes what he sees with Young. Rather than tamper down his abilities to be more of a stereotypical passer, Brown wants to play into Young’s strengths to help him establish a consistent feel for the professional game, according to David Newton of ESPN.

“You don’t want to take away a guy’s superpower,’’ Brown said, via ESPN. “Being able to have off-schedule plays was a big part of his game [at Alabama]… As long as you operate within the rhythm and timing of the play, it’ll be all good.’’

Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, knows that Young has lots of potential but also some limitations. Finding that balance will be key for the Panthers’ rebuild.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“With guys that can play that way…there’s some artistry involved, and we understand that. So like with any great artist, there’s a delicate balance with letting their greatness show but keeping it at a level that is not a detriment to the team,” McCown said, via ESPN. “What makes him really good is that at the college level he showed a great barometer of when, and when not, to do that. That’s what special players do.’’

Young’s (lack of) height will always be a talking point but the Panthers are comfortable betting on his talent and not focusing heavily on his size. The Alabama product has a lot of expectations to live up to. But he also has coaches in his corner who will do whatever they can to ensure his success on the gridiron.

With a supporting cast headlined by Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, Hayden Hurst, Jonathan Mingo and DJ Chark, the Panthers are hoping that Bryce Young will be ready to dominate soon. In a wide-open NFC South, it’s not impossible for them to get back into the playoff picture soon. Young’s development will be the biggest factor in that pursuit.