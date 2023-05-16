Much has been said about the shorter frame of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Young measured 5 feet 10 inches tall at the NFL Combine.

Some are quick to write off a small quarterback before he’s even seen the field as a professional. Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown isn’t one of those critics and doesn’t care about his signal-caller’s height.

“I never cared about it. Never an issue, in my opinion. I evaluate tape,” Brown said.

Young’s tape and college numbers speak for themselves. The 21-year-old won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021 and won 24 games in two seasons as a starter at Alabama. He threw for over 8,000 passing yards and had 80 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Brown himself is also a first-year Panther having spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, most recently as their assistant head coach and tight ends coach. This is his first season as an offensive coordinator in the NFL having spent three seasons in that position with the University of Miami (FL) football team.

The Panthers never seemed to be concerned with Young’s height. They traded up for the first overall pick to select Young and expect him to do great things as the leader of Carolina’s offense.

Shorter quarterbacks have had success in the league before. There’s no reason why Bryce Young can’t be the latest to do so with Thomas Brown calling his plays. The Panthers think that duo will bring them success in 2023 and beyond.