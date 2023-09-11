The Bryce Young era in Carolina has gotten off to a rough start. The Carolina Panthers quarterback took responsibility for their season-opening 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.

“Not good. Not enough to win. I made crucial turnovers, which again, I can't do, especially where they happen. We didn't score enough to win and that falls on me. That falls on my shoulders. I need to improve. I need to be better. I'm going to learn from it and continue throughout the week to grow and be better than that. My performance wasn't there so I have to do a lot better,” Young admitted.

Can Bryce Young bounce back from his dismal performance against the Falcons?

Bryce Young completed just 20 of 38 passes for 146 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss to the Falcons. Young never threw for more than 14 yards all game long. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III recorded Young's first two career interceptions. Not only that, but Bryce Young also incurred a delay of game penalty and recorded a fumble. To compound Young's woes, the Falcons pass rush also sacked him twice.

On the flip side, Young threw his first NFL touchdown pass to Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst in the second quarter. Young downplayed the fact Hurst threw the ball into the stands after the score. The former didn't need the ball as a keepsake after all.

For his part, Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Bryce Young's first NFL game serves as a valuable and painful learning experience.

“The next 24 hours should not taste good. We need to feel the disappointment and the hurt, but not just feel it. We have to figure out how to get better,” Reich said.

With that in mind, the Bryce Young and the Panthers have eight days to regroup before their home opener against the New Orleans Saints next Monday.