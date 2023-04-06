A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Carolina Panthers gave up a lot to move up from the ninth spot in the 2023 NFL Draft to the top of the order overall. To do that, they gave the Chicago Bears that No. 9 pick and a few more picks plus wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Panthers had no initial interest in trading away DJ Moore. But during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Moore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that Carolina was forced to cough up the wideout because the Bears capitalized on the burning desire of the Panthers to draft a quarterback.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the addition of DJ Moore, the Bears’ offense is viewed to be in a much better position to show significant improvements in 2023. Back in 2022, the Bears heavily relied on quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears finished that season just 23rd in the league with 19.2 points per game and 28th with only 307.8 total yards per contest. Their air attack was abysmal, with Chicago averaging only 130.5 passing yards per contest — worst in the NFL. DJ Moore can definitely help address that big area of need by the Bears

DJ Moore had 888 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions and 118 targets in 2022, and that’s despite the Panthers having an unstable quarterback situation. In five seasons so far in the NFL, Moore has 5,201 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns with a 59.1 percent catch rate.

The Panthers are widely expected to take a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the bigger question being which among the top QB prospects will the team select No. 1 overall.