For many NFL teams, Week 2 of the preseason is when the starters see substantial playing time. The Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts either don't know who their starting quarterback is yet or will be without them this week.

Jordan Love just had thumb surgery and will miss the game against the Colts, and Indianapolis still hasn't decided on whether Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson will be their man under center to start the season yet. That should make for an interesting preseason matchup. But what shocking news can come out of the Packers vs. Colts game?

Colts' quarterback competition will be settled

The Colts have yet to decide on who will lead their team from under center this season. Richardson is the incumbent at the quarterback spot in Indianapolis.

The Colts invested the fourth overall pick on the Florida product just two years ago because of his immense potential. Richardson is a physical specimen with a cannon for an arm and the ability to run past or through defenders when he holds on to the football.

Those skills haven't resulted in NFL success yet. Richardson struggles to read defenses and has lackluster accuracy. He has also battled injuries, only starting in 15 of a possible 34 games over his first two seasons.

The Colts have a major investment in Richardson, so they'd love for him to pan out and become the star that he has the potential to become. The experiment can't last forever, though, which is why Jones was brought in to push Richardson and create a quarterback competition.

The ex-New York Giant is often referred to as a draft bust. But his numbers are better than he's given credit for. While the last two seasons have been disastrous, Jones has twice surpassed 3,000 passing yards.

Richardson, meanwhile, has just 2,391 career passing yards. He started the first preseason game of the year, but the injury bug once again got the best of him. A dislocated pinky forced the quarterback out of the game and afforded Jones a chance. Now, the quarterback competition is back to being wide open. The Colts have scheduled Jones to now start the Colts' next game.

Article Continues Below

The Colts will almost certainly decide on a starter after Week 2 of the preseason, and Richardson does have the clear edge. Despite the recent injury, Richardson has returned to playing, and his skill set could be on full display against the Packers.

Jones has six seasons of subpar play to his name, so the Colts don't have much incentive to start him. Richardson, meanwhile, could just be hitting his stride. Expect a big game from the former fourth overall pick and for the Colts to soon thereafter announce him as the starter.

Packers' passing game thrives without Jordan Love

Like Richardson, Love has a finger issue of his own. The injury on Love's nonthrowing hand that required surgery shouldn't prevent Love from playing in Week 1. But he will miss the team's second preseason game. Love's absence will open up an opportunity for Malik Willis to have a big game.

Willis is like Richardson in that his flashes are amazing because his athletic traits are mesmerizing. But he doesn't put it together consistently enough. In limited action, though, Willis can look like a star, and that might happen in the game against the Colts.

Willis has plenty of receivers to throw to, and he will likely try and show off the deep ball. Green Bay's receiving corps includes Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, Tucker Kraft, and Luke Musgrave.

With so many high-quality pass catchers in Green Bay, the Packers will allow Willis to air it out in a game without win-loss stakes. And it could make for a truly fun and impressive performance.