The Carolina Panthers released their unofficial 2025 depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Friday. As expected, the list included a few established veterans with young prospects hot on their tails, namely slot receiver Adam Thielen and edge-rusher Patrick Jones II.

The Panthers' 2024 season was a complete tale of two halves, starting the season as poorly as possible but ending on a high note. They ended with a mere 5-12 record and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year, but gave fans a reason to be excited for the future.

With the way his team ended the year, general manager Dan Morgan opted to give his current roster another chance. Thus, the Panthers return 19 starters, including all 11 on offense.

However, the team still made a few notable roster changes. Carolina is already anticipating the debut of rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan, whom the team believes in as a future star and potential long-term outlet for Bryce Young. They also added ex-Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle and former Pro Bowl receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Morgan put even more effort into his defense in free agency. The Panthers' biggest signing came in the form of former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, whom Morgan inked to a three-year, $54 million deal. Carolina also added veterans Bobby Brown III, Christian Rozeboom, Tre'von Moehrig and Jones.

While most of their starters return, the Panthers still have a few notable positional battles worth monitoring on the depth chart as the 2025 season approaches. Given the weight the upcoming season holds, head coach Dave Canales will have a lot to ponder during the final few weeks of the offseason.

WR Adam Thielen

The Panthers entered the 2025 offseason with the same priority they had a year ago: building their middling receiving corps. Their answer in 2024 was trading for Diontae Johnson, a move that quickly backfired. One year later, they have seemingly done a better job by adding rookies Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Jacolby George, in addition to signing the veteran Hunter Renfrow.

As beneficial as the offseason has been for the team, it puts Adam Thielen in a precarious position. In a perfect world, McMillan would take over as Young's No. 1 target with Thielen serving as his ideal complement, while 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette takes the next step. The logic is solid, but Carolina's addition of Renfrow complicates Thielen's role.

The Panthers never intended for Thielen to be Young's top target, but the veteran slot receiver has led the team in receiving yards the last two seasons. Although somewhat by default, the move has revived his career as he developed valuable chemistry with Young. However, ahead of his third season with the team, Thielen could find himself quickly falling down the depth chart.

Thielen is almost exclusively a slot receiver, taking 73 percent of his snaps in 2024 from the position. He has maintained that role thus far in Carolina, but will compete for snaps with Renfrow. Fans may have forgotten about Renfrow during his year-long layoff from the NFL, but the former Pro Bowler is still an elite route-runner and five years younger than Thielen.

Not only will Thielen have to hold off Renfrow, but he is also dealing with the surging Jalen Coker, who has been impressive throughout the offseason. Coker, who came on strong late in 2024 and has reportedly made waves over the offseason, took over 50 percent of his snaps from the slot as a rookie.

Whether it is Renfrow or Coker, Thielen's role will be threatened all season. The Panthers' 2025 depth chart still has Thielen pegged as a starter, but he has two players significantly younger than him nipping at his heels.

OLB Patrick Jones II

While the Panthers' offense developed a rhythm late in 2024, their defense could not keep up. Carolina ranked dead last in opponent rushing yards per game and yards per carry, while also allowing the eighth-most passing yards per contest.

Morgan clearly made an effort to address the team's dreadful front seven, clearing out the linebacker room and bringing in several new pieces up front. Tershawn Wharton was the big signing, but the Panthers also notably poached Patrick Jones II from the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones, who broke through with a career-high seven sacks in 2024, is penciled in as the starting edge-rusher on the Panthers' unofficial 2025 depth chart. While deserving of that spot, it is difficult to see him ending the year in the same position.

Shortly after acquiring Jones, the Panthers further bolstered their pass-rushing unit in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carolina selected Nic Scourton from Texas A&M in the second round before doubling down with Ole Miss prospect Princely Umanmielen in the third. Scourton and Umanmielen both have the athleticism and raw talent to potentially become immediate contributors on a defense that desperately needs playmakers.

Jones might be a better overall player than either rookie is at present time, but he will be pushed by both in pass-rushing sets. Scourton and Umanmielen both figure to play primarily as pass-rushing specialists as rookies, particularly with Jones being the best run defender of the three.

However, in those situations, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has tended to prefer deploying a third true linebacker. The Panthers do not have much depth behind Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace, but there is a chance that Jones loses snaps in the one area he figures to be the most impactful.

If Scourton and Umanmielen develop quickly, either one of them could find themselves supplanting Jones as an early-down pass-rushing specialist. Carolina paid Jones starter money in free agency, but he will be pushed by both rookies every step of the way. The team's future clearly lies with the two young budding stars.