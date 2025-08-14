The Jacksonville Jaguars had a dreadful 2024 campaign, finishing the season with only four wins. It's amazing how quickly things change in the NFL, because now Jaguars fans have plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of the 2025 season. Jacksonville added Liam Coen at head coach and made several big moves this offseason, including trading up for superstar Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are ready to compete in an AFC South that looks completely wide open.

The Jaguars have just a few more weeks to figure out who their best 53 players are before the regular season. This is an important time for Coen to put his stamp on his new team.

As such, the Jaguars will face several important decisions very soon. Some talented players will not make the final roster, and others could see their roles morph and change in a new scheme.

But which players are in danger heading into the back stretch of training camp? Could any starters still lose their jobs before the regular season even begins?

Below we will explore two Jaguars starters who could lose their starting jobs before the 2025 NFL season.

Will Travis Etienne Jr. still be the lead back for the Jaguars in 2025?

Travis Etienne Jr. has become a household name in Jacksonville ever since joining the team in 2021.

Etienne was the lead back for the Jaguars in both 2022 and 2023. However, he started sharing time with Tank Bigsby during the 2024 season.

Jacksonville spent two draft picks on running backs (Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.) during the 2025 NFL Draft. Does that mean that Etienne's days as a lead back are numbered?

ESPN's Dan Graziano shared some interesting insights about Jacksonville's running back room in a recent article. He was examining the position from a fantasy football perspective and came away worried about Etienne's role as lead back.

“The Jaguars plan to keep four running backs and to use a committee approach there as well,” Graziano wrote. “They see Travis Etienne Jr. as a potentially very dangerous part of Coen's screen game. Tank Bigsby is viewed as more of a physical pounder, so maybe that means he's the short-yardage and goal-line option.”

Graziano added that rookies Bhayshul Tuten should be the team's speed option and LeQuint Allen Jr. more of a third-down back.

“For fantasy, it sounds like a stay-away situation until concrete roles develop,” Graziano concluded.

The Jaguars certainly sound determined to a true “running back by committee” approach. That could certainly spell trouble for Etienne's future in Jacksonville.

The 26-year-old running back will play on a $6.14 million fifth-year option in 2025.

In all likelihood, the Jaguars will move on from Etienne after the 2025 season. Regardless of how well he performs during the season.

Jarrian Jones needs to watch out for Travis Hunter

Everyone knows that the Jaguars expect Travis Hunter to become a star in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars traded up in the first round to select Hunter second overall. That alone suggests that they are very serious about using him on both offense and defense.

Hunter has demanded to be used on both sides of the ball, and the Jaguars seem happy to oblige.

Hunter played well during his preseason debut, during which he played both wide receiver and cornerback. He played with Jacksonville's starting offense and was listed as a second-stringer on defense.

It is very possible that this is how Jacksonville plans to use Hunter during the regular season. Sprinkle him in sparingly on defense and primarily play him at wide receiver.

However, it is also possible that this is simply what he's capable of doing right now.

When looking at Jacksonville's depth chart, their cornerback depth is not great behind Tyson Campbell. Newcomer Jourdan Lewis should hold up well in the slot, but Jarrian Jones is the next best cornerback on the outside.

The former third-round pick played okay for the Jaguars in 2024. He played in all 17 games as a rookie and managed 40 total tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

But he does not look like a better player than Hunter.

It would not surprise me to see Jones and Hunter end up splitting reps during the regular season at outside cornerback.

Jaguars fans should keep their eyes on this position battle throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason.

If Hunter starts playing better at cornerback, or Jones' play does not improve, then it is entirely possible that Hunter could become a starter on defense in Week 1.