NFL fans will always tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs, even when they are only playing in a preseason game. Football's most polarizing team has made five of the last six Super Bowls. Their fanbase is full of diehards, but the rest of the league loves to hate them. Regardless of where fandom stands, everybody is curious how they will bounce back from a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

The Chiefs lost their first preseason game to the Arizona Cardinals, but their starters were held out for nearly the entirety of the game, whereas Kyler Murray and crew did get an extended run. The starters will likely see more action in preseason Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. It is always hard to predict what happens in the preseason. After all, at the end of the day, the games don't count towards the standings. Here are two bold predictions for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game.

Patrick Mahomes adds multiple scores to his touchdown total

Patrick Mahomes only needed one play to make a big impact in the Chiefs' first preseason game of the year. After recovering an opening kickoff fumble, the Chiefs started with the ball on the 13-yard line in their first series of their game against the Cardinals. Isiah Pacheco ran for eight yards in what was his only carry of the game, and Mahomes threw an incompletion that was then ruled a defensive pass interference on second down.

When the Chiefs re-did second down, Mahomes threw a pretty one-yard pass to Jason Brownlee for a touchdown. Mahomes exited the game with a 1-1 for one-yard and one touchdown stat line. It is hard to say he is on a hot streak, considering he has one throw to his name so far this year, but it doesn't get more efficient than that.

Mahomes' high level of play will continue on a more frequent basis against the Seahawks. The quarterback, who is the best player in the league, could throw two touchdowns or more against the Seahawks, even if he only plays around half of the game. If Mahomes does have such a productive day, it would be all the more impressive because the Seahawks have one of the best defensive units in football. Their secondary, in particular, is filled with elite players. Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon form a physical and talented cornerback duo, and Coby Bryant and Julian Love hold down the deep part of the field.

Article Continues Below

That shouldn't matter, though. A confident Mahomes is an unstoppable Mahomes, and after a statistical down year, the Texas Tech product will be looking to have a big season. Mahomes has played at the highest level of football often throughout his career, so a preseason game should be a piece of cake for him, especially because Kansas City's offensive line and receiving corps are improved from last season.

Jalen Milroe punches the ball into the end zone in Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks have an impressive depth chart at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold was brought in to lead the team from under center after what was a breakout campaign for the Minnesota Vikings. The former draft bust turned into a Pro Bowler last season, and the Seahawks are expecting similar production this year.

Darnold will be backed up by Drew Lock, a player who was once a starter with the Seahawks and is now in his second stint with the team. The other quarterback on the roster is Jalen Milroe. The ex-Alabama player was a third-round pick this year.

He is still a ways away from contributing at the NFL level because he is raw as a thrower, but his rushing ability is truly elite. So much so that the Seahawks may use Milroe as a gadget weapon from time to time during his rookie season. His running ability could be on display against the Chiefs.

After throwing for 61 yards and rushing for 38 yards in preseason Week 1, Milroe could very well score a rushing touchdown against the Chiefs. Milroe had an impressive 27-yard rush last week, and more of that is likely to come.