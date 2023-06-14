What a bad time to be a Miami sports fan. After the Miami Heat lost the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, the ugly run continued on Tuesday after the Florida Panthers bowed down to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, Miami got on the wrong end of history following such heartbreaking turn, becoming just the fifth metro area to lose the NBA and NHL title series in the same year. They joined the likes of Boston, Philadelphia, New York and California, per ESPN.

The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins reached the unwanted feat in 1958, the New York Knicks and New York Rangers in 1972, the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers in 1980, and the Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks in 2016.

Florida had an incredible run in the Stanley Cup playoffs, from being a Wild Card team to making it all the way to the Final. They even had to beat top-rated teams like the Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes to set a date with the Golden Knights in the Final, recording what could easily be one of the most brilliant postseason runs in NHL history.

Unfortunately, they just didn't have enough to beat Vegas. After stealing one in Game 3, the Golden Knights proved to be too much for the Panthers. It certainly didn't help that Matthew Tkachuk had to be ruled out Tuesday due to injury.

The good news for Miami is that they have two teams that have proven they can contend for the title. Hopefully, they can use the offseason to improve. Who knows, maybe the Panthers and Heat can return to the finals of their respective league's next year and get the job done.