The Florida Panthers added depth defensemen in NHL Free Agency after winning their first Stanley Cup. One of these defensemen was Adam Boqvist. The 24-year-old hoped he could help the defending champions back to the promised land. However, he was recently waived, and he is now a member of the New York Islanders.

Boqvist joins an Islanders team that has added a few defensemen recently. The Islanders signed Tony DeAngelo after he was released from his KHL contract. And they traded for Scott Perunovich in a deal with the St. Louis Blues. On Monday evening, Boqvist took some time to bid farewell to his former fanbase on social media.

“Panthers fans out there, Thanks for the short time with you guys. It was truly a special feeling putting on that jersey & to do it with my brother as well. Crazy. Appreciate the support I’ve gotten from you all & wish you guys nothing but the best, pss. Keep taking care of JBo❤️(Adam's brother Jesper Boqvist),” the new Islanders defenseman said on social media.

Islanders add Adam Boqvist amid slew of injuries

The chapter with the Panthers has closed after the waiver claim. But Adam Boqvist has found a prime opportunity for playing time with the Islanders. New York claimed the 24-year-old as they dealt with a slew of injury. Noah Dobson recently went down with an injury and is on long-term injured reserve. Moreover, Mike Reilly and Ryan Pulock are also out.

Boqvist made an immediate impact in his New York debut, as well. He only skated around 10 minutes in his first game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. However, he scored the overtime game-winning goal to give his new team a 3-2 victory away from home.

On Sunday, Boqvist faced his former team for the first time. He skated north of 17 minutes against the Panthers in that contest. However, he and the Islanders could not come away with a win. New York fell by the score of 6-3 in a game that featured four defensemen each playing 21 minutes or more.

The Islanders could be a fantastic opportunity for Boqvist to reestablish his value. The former first-round pick has fallen from grace since his days as a top prospect for the Chicago Blackhawks. If he can play well in New York, perhaps his stay on Long Island is not short term. Maybe he plays his way into the long-term plans for a team that has the talent to make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.