Don't look now, but the bottom-feeding Carolina Panthers might be getting stronger as the season chugs along. The 2-7 Panthers are coming off their second win of the season in Week 9, and in Week 10, they take on the also 2-7 New York Giants in Munich, Germany. In addition to Bryce Young getting another start after beating the New Orleans Saints a week prior, Carolina may also be getting one of their biggest offseason acquisitions in the mix finally, as pass-0rusher D.J. Wonnum seems set to make his Panthers debut.

“Panthers pass rusher D.J. Wonnum (questionable, quad) is expected to make his season debut Sunday vs. Giants, per sources,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. “Wonnum signed a two-year free agency deal with the team in March and is finally healthy. Jadeveon Clowney, also questionable, is trending up.”

Wonnum is a five-year NFL vet who came into the league as a fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 out of South Carolina. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher has 23.0 career sacks after posting two seasons with 8.0 QB takedowns in the NFC North. This offseason, Wonnum signed a two-year, $12.5 million pact to come to the NFC South.

Are the Panthers on the rise?

For most of the 2024 NFL season, the Panthers have looked like one of (if not) the worst teams in the NFL. However, first-year head coach Dave Canales has the squad playing hard still in Week 10, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young has responded well after being forced into action following his embarrassing benching, and the team is getting healthier.

Along with D.J. Wonnum making his debut, fellow Panthers pass-rusher Jadaveon Clowney may also return against the Giants in Germany. On the offensive side of the ball, 2024 second-round selection Jonathon Brooks has a legit chance to make his NFL debut in Munich.

The former Texas running back started the season on injured reserve while recovering from a knee injury. If he can be the dynamic runner he was for the Longhorns, the Panthers have a real chance to improve in the second half of the 2024 campaign.