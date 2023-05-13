Toronto Maple Leafs fans chanted “We Want Florida” before their second-round matchup against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, they have to eat their words after Toronto’s elimination on Friday night.

The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal from Nick Cousins. Toronto goes home after advancing out of the first round for the first time since 2004.

After the game, Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk spoke with Canadian outlet Sportsnet. He took a shot at the chant from Maple Leafs fans and sent a warning to his upcoming opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I don’t think they want Florida that much anymore. I wasn’t hearing many of those after that game and that may be the best part,” Tkachuk said outside the Panthers locker room on Friday night.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tkachuk expressed his joy at moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals, reiterating the underdog mentality he and his team have had since the first round. “Nobody gave us a chance against Boston. Literally nobody, except for the guys in the room,” the Panthers star said.

This is not the first time Maple Leafs fans have had their words thrown in their face. After Game 3, Panthers fans chanted “We Want Florida” as their team took a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Maple Leafs avoided a sweep in Florida by winning Game 4. However, Toronto failed to win in Game 5 at home despite erasing a 2-0 deficit with less than five minutes left in the game.

The Panthers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1996. Florida’s opponent, the Hurricanes, are making their second Conference Finals appearance in five years.