It's a night to forget for Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers, as they got mightily outmuscled, outplayed, and out-everthing by Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bobrovsky clearly did not have it Tuesday night, as he allowed eight goals on 30 shots faced by the Golden Knights in the Panthers' 9-3 loss in Las Vegas.

Fans of the NHL on Twitter could not be any clearer in showing what they really feel about Bobrovsky's performance in Game 5.

“Panthers and Heat fake ass run is over, bobrovsky is a fraud, and gudas got humbled hard this series, I love it man,” one fan tweeted.

Like look at Sergei Bobrovsky’s body after carrying the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals pic.twitter.com/aGKBixrTpY — BigFlamesGuy (@BigFlamesGuy) June 14, 2023

“Carey Price and Sergei Bobrovsky being two of the greatest goalies of this era, carrying their teams to the finals, and then running into buzzsaws hurts my heart as a goalie lover and huge fan of them both,” said another Twitter user, sounding more sympathetic about the Panthers goalie.

Sergei Bobrovsky trying to stop the Golden Knights offensepic.twitter.com/CqATGRjfwU — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) June 14, 2023

From @alexjmoretto: “I can’t remember a cup final I’ve enjoyed less since maybe 2014. Complete waste of time. Bobrovsky had everyone fooled. He handled Leafs and Canes teams who have been shitting themselves for a decade and we all dubbed him as unbeatable. Nothing to see here.”

Bobrovsky pic.twitter.com/H6kMzJgC5Z — I Rink You Should Leave (@nhlleave) June 14, 2023

The Golden Knights completely dominated Bobrovsky, but the goalie still has to be commended for an outstanding run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was the Panthers' goalie that played a crucial role in the stunning come-from-behind series win in the first round against the Boston Bruins. He also allowed only three goals on 135 shots faced in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Carolina Panthers.

The ending for Bobrovsky and the Panthers was brutal, but they certainly overperformed and exceeded everyone's expectations.