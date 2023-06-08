The Florida Panthers will play a must-win Game 3 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final Thursday night.

The Golden Knights have been dominant in this series. Las Vegas is the first team since the 1996 Colorado Avalanche (who also played the Panthers) to win the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final by a combined eight goals.

The Panthers return to FLA Live Arena and hope to turn this series around. Left winger Matthew Tkachuk knows how important the game is.

Via “Locked On” podcast host Armando Velez:

“We have to (impose our will), this is the biggest game of our season.”

Las Vegas won Game 2 Monday night, 7-2, after a 5-2 win in Game 1.

The Golden Knights have looked dominant throughout the postseason. They have won seven games by at least three goals.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They have done their part to shake up Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who had been arguably the hottest player at his position this postseason. He won 11 of 12 starts before the Stanley Cup Final, posting a 1.95 goals-against average and .942 save percentage.

Las Vegas has scored eight goals, lowering Bobrovsky to a 5.52 GAA and .826 save percentage this series.

The Panthers have been through adversity in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. They trailed 3-1 against the Boston Bruins, who were the best team in the regular season, and won the series.

Florida has home ice for the next two games, an opportunity for them to even the Stanley Cup Final.

Tkachuk is the Panthers' point leader in these playoffs (22). He will need to have a big game for Florida to turn momentum around.