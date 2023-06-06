The first goal in a Stanley Cup Final is often indicative of the way a game will play out. In the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, a blistering wrist shot by red-hot forward Jonathan Marchessault gave the home team an early 1-0 lead as they attempt to earn a second victory in the best-of-7 series.

Marchessault has goals in six of the past seven games and points in seven straight. He has a team-high 11 goals all scored in the past 12 games. He did not score in Vegas' first seven games. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 6, 2023

Marchessault has been the Golden Knights' go-to guy when it comes to putting the puck in the net. He has a team-best 11 goals in the last 12 games, and it seems like every scoring attempt he has had over that span has been a dangerous one.

Marchessault scored the opening goal on the power play, taking a pass from Chandler Stephenson and whipping the puck by Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Jack Eichel also gained an assist on the play.

Mark Stone did not get a scoring point on the play, but he may have given Marchessault the most help on the play. He screened Bobrovsky, and that kept the Panthers netminder from getting a look at the shot.

The Panthers had their own power play later in the period and they peppered Vegas goaltender Adin Hill with several excellent shots, but they could not get the equalizer.

Shortly after the Golden Knights killed the penalty, Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez added to the lead when he wristed a shot over Bobrovsky's shoulder. That goal allowed head coach Bruce Cassidy's team to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Florida certainly has a chance to come back in the game, but they must find a way to beat Hill — and contain the scintillating Jonathan Marchessault.