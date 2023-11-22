The Carolina Panthers defense is set to improve moving forward with the return of safety Jeremy Chinn from the IR.

The Carolina Panthers are getting a big boost defensively with the return of safety Jeremy Chinn from the Injured Reserve list, according to the team's official social media account.

Jeremy Chinn designated to return from IRhttps://t.co/nVrwwFVt66 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2023

Panthers get defensive playmaker Jeremy Chinn back to the practice field

Jeremy Chinn has only been able to play in six games this season due to a quad injury that has kept him out of action. While Chinn hasn't been added back to the active roster yet, being removed from the Injured Reserve list opens a 21-day practice window for Chinn. It's unclear whether Chinn will be back in action for Week 12 against the Titans, but getting back on the practice field will be a good sign for Chinn and the Panthers defense moving forward.

Carolina needs as many playmakers on the defensive side of the ball as they can get. The Panthers have the league's worst record at 1-9 and are allowing 27.5 points per game to opponents, which is the second-worst number in the league.

Chinn, who plays a hybrid role of safety, nickel back, and linebacker, has been a proven playmaker during his first four years in the league. Chinn finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, where he scored two defensive touchdowns and made a handful of electric plays.

Chinn has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, but he's a potential building block defensively for Carolina as they transition to the future under rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Carolina's defense certainly hasn't done Young very many favors, and vice versa, but getting Chinn back on the field is a big step in the right direction moving forward.