Rumors are swirling that the Panthers head coach, Frank Reich, is on the hot seat as this first season isn't going well.

The Carolina Panthers haven't looked great this season and are in line to finish dead last. But unfortunately for them, the Chicago Bears own the rights to their first-round pick. With that said, rumors are already swirling that head coach Frank Reich is on the hot seat.

In fact, the buzz is loud enough that Reich may have the hottest seat in the league, per Jay Glazer. If that's the case, we could see the Panthers pull the plug before the end of the season.

“Panthers HC Frank Reich's seat is getting ‘quite hot,' and in fact, his seat is the hottest in the NFL, per Jay Glazer. Carolina is 1-8 on the season, and Reich just took back play-calling duties.”

It certainly doesn't help that the Panthers are watching CJ Stroud balling out after passing up on him with the first pick overall. Meanwhile, Bryce Young has struggled much throughout his rookie season. Luckily for him, he has plenty of time to right the ship. However, the clock is certainly ticking for Frank Reich.

Before taking the Panthers job, Reich held the head coaching position for the Indianapolis Colts. He was eventually let go as Indy couldn't get over the hump. For whatever reason, things just aren't working out in Carolina in his first season. But only time will tell what the front office decides to do with Frank Reich.

After a spell of bad offensive play, Reich took back the offensive play calling for the Panthers' game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. We'll see if that improves the offense at all. But at the end of the day, these rumors about Frank Reich are legitimate.