The third and least anticipated WWE 2K24 DLC Pack is here, arriving alongside the latest update Patch 1.14. Here’s everything you need to know about the WWE 2K24 DLC Pat McAfee Show Pack, including its release date, price, and other details.

WWE 2K24 DLC Pat McAfee Show Pack Release Date: July 31, 2024

The WWE 2K24 DLC Pat McAfee Show Pack is the third DLC pack in this year’s Season Pass. The Pat McAfee Show Pack was released on July 31, 2024, on all available platforms. Initially, PS5 users experienced an issue wherein Season Pass holders were unable to access the DLC. The developers fixed this as of August 1, 2024.

This new DLC adds five new playable characters:

Pat McAfee – 80 OVR | Striker | Light Heavyweight

AJ Hawk – 78 OVR | Powerhouse | Heavyweight

Boston Connor – 71 OVR | High Flyer | Heavyweight

Darius Butler – 78 OVR | High Flyer | Cruiserweight

Ty Schmit – 69 OVR | Technician | Light Heavyweight

The DLC pack also adds the following MyFACTION cards to your collection:

Amethyst 85 OVR Pat McAfee

Amethyst 85 OVR AJ Hawk

Amethyst 85 OVR Boston Connor

Amethyst 85 OVR Darius Butler

Amethyst 85 OVR Ty Schmit

The DLC pack comes with the game’s Season Pass. The Season Pass gives players access to five post-launch DLCs and retails at $39.99 or comes with either the Deluxe Edition or the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of the game. Players can purchase the pack on its own for only $9.99.

These five new wrestlers join the game’s already extensive roster of playable characters, making this entry to the series the most packed in the history of WWE games. They also have updated move sets, new weapons, new entrance motions and themes, and animations.

Pat McAfee makes his long-awaited WWE 2K24 debut, but not all is good

Pat McAfee has been with the WWE since 2018. In spite of being part of many angles and competing in-ring a couple of times, Pat McAfee was never put into a WWE 2K game until now. While many fans were eager to see the lovable announcer finally being playable in the game, not all is well and good in the community when it comes to his companions.

While McAfee's inclusion makes perfect sense, the same can't be said about his friends. None of his friends have appeared or appeared in enough WWE shows to warrant inclusion. On top of these, many fans feel that some wrestlers, particularly some legends and NXT superstars, were robbed of the chance to appear in the game due to their inclusion.

Amidst the controversy, Pat defended his friends by saying a few months back that he wouldn't agree to be part of a WWE game unless his whole crew appeared with him. He also stated that he didn't mind not being part of a WWE game in the first place, so it could have gone either way for him. He further claimed that their inclusion didn't take up anyone's space in the roster.

McAfee's claim that his crew's appearance didn't steal any spotlight drew flak from fans. Fans claimed that WWE 2K games' Season Passes always had five DLC packs, and if McAfee's team didn't show up, there would have been space for five more other wrestlers who are more deserving to appear in the game.

WWE 2K24 is currently out now on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game currently has an 81 Metascore at Metacritic, and our WWE 2K24 review scored the game a 9/10.