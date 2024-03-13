Pat McAfee revealed the contents of the WWE 2K24 DLC #3 during the March 12, 2024, episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
Pat McAfee was the only revealed debutante in WWE 2K24 as part of the DLC #3 when the Season Pass for the game was revealed. Now, we know exactly who the other four characters will be in the pack.
Pat McAfee and friends will be in WWE 2K24
McAfee revealed that alongside him, The Pat McAfee Show co-hosts Boston Connor and Ty Schmit will be in the game. The two will be part of the tag team called “The Toxic Table,” referencing their personalities in the show. Former co-host AJ Hawk will also be in the game, and he will have a diving headbutt from the top rope as a finisher.
The two went on to talk about their experience giving their details to the WWE 2K team, with Connor revealing that he's going to be a High Flyer and Schmit will be a Technician, “A Modern Day Dean Malenko if you will,” as Schmit would put it.
WWE 2K DLC packs usually have five characters, although Pat only revealed three more members of the DLC pack in the recent episode, so we're still short one wrestler if we're following the traditional number of wrestlers per pack.
Pat and his co-hosts were adamant that they did not take up slots in the game and that no one was removed from the game so that he and his friends could be in it. McAfee candidly admitted that he told WWE that he would only agree to be part of the game if his friends could be in it with him, although they say that they also made sure that no content was cut for their spots.
WWE 2K24 DLC Pack #3 Details
The DLC pack was announced as part of the WWE 2K24 Season Pass but the exact contents of the “Pat McAfee Pack” were not initially disclosed. Official accounts and sources list “Playable Co-Hosts (More Details to be Revealed at a Later Date),” and remain the same as of press time.
The season pass contains a total of five DLC packs, each one with up to five wrestlers added to the game. The season pass retails at $39.99.
This marks Pat McAfee's first appearance in a WWE 2K game, although he and his co-hosts have appeared in other sports games in the past, like NCAA and NFL video games.
Pat McAfee has been on and off WWE TV programming ever since his debut as an analyst for NXT in 2018. He was also involved in some minor storylines and has experience wrestling inside the ring as well.
Most recently, McAfee returned to become part of the 2024 Royal Rumble commentary team, and would also be part of the event as the #22 entrant. McAfee is currently one-half of the Monday Night Raw commentary team alongside Michael Cole.