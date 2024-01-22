Patrick Roy got real about the challenge of coachin the Islanders

The New York Islanders picked up an overtime win over the Dallas Stars in new head coach Patrick Roy's first game after taking over for Lane Lambert, and before the win Roy spoke about his top priority as he takes over the team.

“I'm going to say a cliche here, but defense wins championships, doesn't it?” Patrick Roy said, via Stefen Rosner of NHL.com. “So we're going to start worrying about our defense.”

Roy previously coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons and had a 130-92-24 record overall with the team, according to Hockey Reference. He has gotten off to a good start with the Islanders in the first game. He is obviously one of the greatest goalies of all time going back to his playing days, winning four Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens and the Avalanche.

He is trying to replicate some of that success with the Islanders as a head coach. He spoke about the challenge that is taking over the Islanders.

“I'm very excited about it,” Roy said, via Rosner. “I love the challenge, and I'm really thankful for the opportunity to be here. So yes, I mean, I would love to bring my passion to the team and bring some excitement and king of use, I would say, my past experience as a player and maybe as a coach to help this group of players.”

Despite struggles that led to the firing of Lane Lambert, the Islanders, the team is hopeful to make the playoffs. They are four points back of the top three in the Metropolitan division, and two points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.