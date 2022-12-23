By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Sometimes, fans get carried away while watching their teams play. This was exactly the case for a random Las Vegas Raider supporter on Sunday as she watched her team defeat the New England Patriots, 30-24, in their Week 15 matchup. The Raiders fan started berating an innocent Pats supporter in the stands right after Las Vegas secured the win. The clip went completely viral and apparently, it reached Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

For starters, here’s the video of the said event. The Raiders were hosting the Patriots, and a poor New England fan ended up on the wrong end of some savage trash-talking from a Raiders supporter during and after the game. As of writing, the clip has garnered more than 10 million views on social media:

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

The Pats fan, who was later identified as Jerry Edmond, received praise from all over social media for his reaction to the incident. Edmond did not bat an eye as the lady screamed at her for a good minute or so. Apparently, she was chirping at Edmond throughout the game, which makes his patience even more impressive. This is no easy feat, especially considering the fact that he just watched his team suffer such a heartbreaking loss.

As it turns out, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reached out to Edmond. As a sign of his gratitude and support, the 81-year-old billionaire reportedly called Edmond personally on Monday to offer him tickets for Saturday’s game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Unsurprisingly, Edmond accepted the invitation, which will also include pregame field passes and a customized jersey.

This is a great gesture from Mr. Kraft and you have to say that Edmond deserves every bit of it.