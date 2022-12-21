By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The final play of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Raiders was so crazy, even former Pats quarterback Tom Brady had to comment on it. Brady’s reaction was like most of America’s, shocked.

With time winding down, Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the handoff before gaining some yardage and pitching it back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers inexplicably threw a wild pass that was intercepted by Raiders’ defender Chandler Jones and returned for a touchdown. New England gifted Las Vegas a 30-24 victory.

Speaking Monday on his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady was in awe of the Raiders’ last-second touchdown. He spoke about what goes through players’ minds at that moment, both offensively and defensively. What the Raiders needed to do to send it to overtime, let alone win. He also spoke about the game of football, and how it’s never truly over until it’s over.

“That was crazy, and I was part of the one in Miami (in 2018) we lost at Miami in the Miami Miracle,” Brady said. “It was just so improbable for that to happen. I saw that highlight as I was driving home from the game (on Sunday). It’s just sports, man. You never know. You never know. Anything can happen, it’s just a crazy game.”

When Tom Brady speaks of the, ‘Miami Miracle,’ he is of course talking about the Patriots’ matchup with the Dolphins on Dec. 19, 2018. In the waning seconds, then-Miami running back Kenyan Drake received the ball after a series of laterals and took it to the house. The Dolphins won 34-33.

Brady wasn’t involved in the Patriots’ collapse against the Raiders, so maybe it isn’t as personal. However, after he has gone throw crushing defeats, Brady can certainly empathize with New England.