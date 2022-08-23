Bill Belichick reacts to Julian Edelman unretirement buzz in classic fashion

It’s been two years now since Julian Edelman decided that it was time for him to walk away from football for good as a player. But like many athletes who retired before him, there is always that itch to come back and see whether he’s still got what it takes to make an impact on the field. When Edelman went on the Rich Eisen Show recently as a guest, he toyed a bit with the idea of returning to play in the NFL, likely for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

“Hey, you never say never,” Edelman said (h/t WEEI). “But I’m excited for the opportunities I have coming on my plate right now. If any of those situations come up, of course you’ve got to take a look at them.”

Bill Belichick, meanwhile, was asked about Edelman potentially coming back to play football when he guested on The Greg Hill Show and it went about as Bill Belichick as it could possibly be.

“I’ve talked to Julian, I talk to him fairly regularly. So, yeah, I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that, but I don’t know.”

At 36 years old, who knows if Julian Edelman still has some juice left? Then again, he’s now busy with another endeavor, with a podcast project on the way.

In 11 seasons in the NFL from 2009 to 2020, Edelman played for just one tea, the Patriots, and racked up career totals of 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns.