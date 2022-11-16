Published November 16, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is well aware of the threat that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson brings, and he definitely wants his team to be cautious of him as well.

Speaking on The Greg Hill Show on Monday, Belichick shared some rare praise for Wilson. He was particularly impressed by the Jets QB’s growth as a dual-threat, which has helped New York win six of the nine games they have played so far.

“I don’t know how you can not see [Zach Wilson’s talent], I mean they’ve won six games,” Belichick shared. “He’s really athletic, he’s got a good arm—made a lot of big plays for them with his legs and his arm.

“They use a lot of on-line-of-scrimmage decision-making with the quarterback, RPOs and some checks—things like that. The Jets are a good team. They’ve got a lot of good players. He’s one of them.”

New England plays Zach Wilson and New York in Week 11 on Sunday, and clearly Bill Belichick is not underestimating the Jets despite the fact that they haven’t been successful over the past decade or so.

The Jets are currently 6-3 on the season. They beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, with their only defeat in the past six games coming at the hands of the Patriots.

While Belichick and co. will be brimming with confidence when they play the Jets again after beating them just a couple of weeks ago, they know very well they cannot be complacent against a team hungry to make the postseason after years of heartbreak.