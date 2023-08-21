The Taylor Swift Eras Tour has done more than pack stadiums. It has made people fight over tickets, tailgate outside concert venues, and sold-out arenas for multiple nights at a time. The NFL world was quite divided when news came out that Taylor had declined to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas. But, someone was not going to miss his chance to see her perform. It was New England Patriots legend, Bill Belichick.

Fans know that the combination of the Patriots coach and Gilette Stadium is lethal. They would see Bill Belichick with a frown and mean mug throughout the night at their home stadium. Although, this was not the case when the Taylor Swift Eras Tour arrived in New England.

The NFL mastermind was fairly concerned about the rainfall and the safety of everyone during the concert. But, he could not go without dropping some huge praise to Taylor like she was one of her former players, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There might be another high-profile Swiftie: pic.twitter.com/QGkeQcIZvV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

“She is tough, man. She stood out there and played through the rain,” he said about the unmatched resilience of the American performer. Belichick even outlined which part of her discography he liked the most, “You Need To Calm Down” is pretty good, like you have got to calm down. There are a lot of times where that is very appropriate.”

It is safe to say that the Patriots head coach loved every single bit of the Eras Tour in New England. Do you think a Taylor Swift song is his pre-game anthem?