It's not all too well for people who love both Taylor Swift and the NFL right now. It appears that the two American cultural giants will not be sharing space in 2024, with Swift reportedly shutting down the idea of a Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance, according to HITS Daily (h/t Pop Base).

Taylor Swift has declined the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, HITS Daily Double reports. pic.twitter.com/l0c8IxjCy8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2023

There are no sweet nothings to run home to for those hoping for the good news of Taylor Swift finally agreeing to play a set in next year's Super Bowl game between the champions of the AFC and the kings of the NFC. This is not the first time, however, that Swift's name has been linked to the grandest stage of professional football, and it certainly won't be the last. TMZ Sports reported in 2022 that Swift declined to play at Super Bowl LVII.

One likely reason for Swift's reported stance on playing at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada is the fact that she's thousands of miles away from the United States around the time of the big game. Swift will be in Tokyo Japan in February as part of her massive The Eras Tour which will end in November of 2024.

So, if fans have any of that Roger Goodell daydream look in their eyes while hoping for Swift to say “Yes” to a Super Bowl performance in the future, they will have to probably wait for at least a year. For now, Swift's focus is on the tour that's scheduled to take her to Mexico City next for an August 24 performance at Foro Sol.