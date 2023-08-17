The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most-anticipated parts of the biggest game on the NFL season's calendar. Through the years, plenty of talented artists have headlined those festivities, with the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Katy Perry being some of the most prominent headliners to grace the show in recent years. Given the NFL's history of bagging some of the most renowned performers of their generation, it's not too big of a surprise to see them go after Taylor Swift to headline Super Bowl LVIII.

However, the 12-time Grammy Award winner and perhaps the most iconic pop star of her time refused this invitation, according to HITS Daily Double. Many had their theories as to why Swift rejected this opportunity, but the overwhelming sentiment was clear: the 33-year old pop star was doing herself a favor by doing so.

Some fans think that Taylor Swift does not need the extra publicity a Super Bowl appearance would bring her, as she already has that in spades given that she's in the middle of her all-encompassing Eras Tour.

She knows how to market herself. I’m glad she said no. She’s more than a sport performer. She’s Taylor Swift one of the biggest artist to ever exist!! — Anne 🎀🦚 (@AnneLuvTheReUp) August 17, 2023

the way even swifties are past asking taylor that she should do a super bowl cause we know she’s now WAYY bigger than that😭 https://t.co/b8rFy7JtQJ — shaan (@Idsb_swift) August 17, 2023

Others then pointed out just how much bigger of a star Taylor Swift is than the NFL, especially from a global point of view, that it's the Super Bowl who needs an appearance from the pop icon, instead of the other way around.

Taylor Swift is so successful to the point where she doesn't even need the Super Bowl halftime show but the Super Bowl NEEDS HER😭 https://t.co/RYSnFq7S8o — Diamondboy (@DiamondboyBling) August 17, 2023

Taylor Swift, since 2018, has found herself in the middle of a battle for ownership to the master rights of her songs. This is why she has been re-recording all of her music since she burst onto the scene in 2006. Moreover, the NFL doesn't shell out a fee for the performers they enlist during Super Bowl — which doesn't exactly suit Swift from a financial perspective. So it makes sense that she would, instead, want to perform for herself rather than do so for free, and for a predominantly male crowd, no less.

Not even Super Bowl possesses even just half of what Eras Tour has to offer. Taylor is not gonna work for free and subject herself to SB’s misogynistic audience — just for a “career boost” that doesn’t even make a DENT to what Eras Tour has done and will continue doing for her. — Taylor Crave (@mainpopgirI) August 17, 2023

This is not the first time that Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform during the Super Bowl, having done so in 2022. And it seems like it won't be the last time she does so as well.