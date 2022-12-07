By Conor Roche · 3 min read

FOXBOROUGH – For those who believe the New England Patriots’ season is over following two consecutive losses, center and offensive captain David Andrews has one simple message to that: Not yet.

And that message is directed to Andrews’ teammates, too. At least a few members of the Patriots’ offense showed frustration following their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. Quarterback Mac Jones yelled about the offensive playcalling while on the sideline, using expletives to demonstrate his frustration. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said he thought the Patriots’ offensive approach was too conservative against the Bills and added that Jones needs more time to throw. Even tight end Hunter Henry expressed disappointment with how he and his teammates have executed on offense this season.

Despite all of that, the Patriots are still in the playoff hunt with just about a month left in the season. Andrews wants everyone in the Patriots’ locker room to realize that they’ve still got a chance to do something this season.

“Look, we’re 6-6, we’ve got five games left,” Andrews said. “We can do whatever we want to do and it can go one way or the other. I think everyone’s committed to trying to turn this around and making it go the right way. That’s all we can do. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Some might point the blame at the Patriots’ offensive coaching as the biggest reason why they’re on the outside looking in at the playoff picture entering Week 14. In Matt Patricia’s first season as the offensive play caller, New England’s offense has gone from being in the top 10 in several metrics to among the worst in the league in many of those same categories. The Patriots rank 24th in yards and 20th in scoring while also ranking 25th in third-down conversions and are tied for last in red zone efficiency.

But Andrews isn’t willing to play the play game. Instead, he’s playing by the old adage,”You win as a team and you lose as a team.”

“It’s the greatest team game for a reason,” Andrews said. “It’s just like when you win a Super Bowl. Everybody in the organization gets a ring, right? Not just the players, not just the coaches, not just the front office, not just the owner. Everybody that had something to do with it, from the training staff to the cafeteria, everybody’s a part of it.

“And that’s how it is when it’s a loss, too. It’s not one person’s fault. … Everybody on the team can do better in some way or aspect. And as players, that’s what you can do – your execution, your preparation, your details, whatever it may be. And that’s why this game is special, why it’s the greatest team game.”

The Patriots will have to play some pretty good team ball in their final five games if they’d like to reach the playoffs. They begin that stretch with two games against teams below .500, but both are part of a West Coast trip as they face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night and the Las Vegas Raiders a week later.

Following those two games, the Patriots have three straight against teams that are currently in the AFC playoff picture. They play host to the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins before out the season at Buffalo against the Bills.