There weren't many bright spots for the New England Patriots in 2023, especially on offense. But if there was one, it was probably rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas. After being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Douglas pretty quickly ended up becoming the Patriots top option at wide receiver, in part because they had no one else at the spot who could get open.

Considering the fact that he was only a rookie sixth-round pick in 2023, it was a pretty big jump for Douglas to take, but he held his own in New England's anemic offense, hauling in 49 receptions for 561 yards over 14 games of action. The one thing Douglas didn't do was find the end zone, and he revealed that's his main goal for the 2024 campaign.

Demario Douglas hoping to to continue to grow in second year with Patriots

Expectations weren't exactly high for Douglas heading into his rookie campaign, but he managed to prove that he was a guy worth keeping around for the foreseeable future on offense. Even with the constant turnover and struggles of both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at the quarterback position, Douglas found a way to produce for the team on a weekly basis.

In 2024, the hope is that the offense will at least be more consistent. Jones is gone, and Jacoby Brissett is almost certainly going to be the Week 1 starter, with Drake Maye lurking behind him. Douglas should have some more help alongside him at wide receiver, as Kendrick Bourne figures to be back after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8, and rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will be looking to make an immediate impact in the same way that “Pop” did last season.

If Bourne can return to form and Douglas can emerge as a solid number two wideout behind him, the Patriots could have a decent offense in 2024 after looking awful the year before. If Douglas can score for the first time in his career this season, that will certainly help, and you can bet all of New England will be rooting for him after his endearing work in the lost 2023 season.

After a strong rookie campaign, fans will be hoping that Douglas can take another step forward with a more consistent option throwing passes to him from under center. If that ends up happening, it will only be a matter of time until Douglas achieves this big goal and scores his first NFL touchdown.