The New England Patriots are currently taking part in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Patriots are looking for success under first year head coach Mike Vrabel, hoping to bounce back and make the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Vrabel has become known over the years for his no-nonsense demeanor, which was on display at times during his tenure as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and manifested itself once again during a recent Patriots press conference.

Vrabel was asked a question by a reporter that was evidently similar to one that had already been previously addressed during the press conference, and he had a savage reaction that quickly went viral on social media.

“I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom's question, or typing on your phone, or tweeting — I don’t know. But I spent 5 minutes answering that question. I could go back through it. But I'd rather not,” said Vrabel, per the Patriots on X, formerly Twitter (via Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team).

It was just another example of Vrabel's stern demeanor and attitude toward being efficient with time.

Can the Patriots turn things around?

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds a press conference after minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots made some big moves this offseason, including most notably signing wide receiver free agent Stefon Diggs. While Diggs is 31 and coming off of a torn ACL injury, he still figures to give quarterback Drake Maye a solid downfield option as he enters his second year.

Maye overall had a solid rookie season in New England, taking over midway through the year and producing some highlights–and taking some big hits along the way.

The Patriots have also made some additions to their offensive line this summer in the hopes of buying Maye as much time as possible to make plays.

Coincidentally, Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans when they eliminated the Patriots during the last game of the Tom Brady era way back in 2019-20, and now he is looking to lead that franchise back to the prominence that ended on that cold January night.

The Patriots' season is set to begin in early September.

