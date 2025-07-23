Things did not start smoothly for New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs on the first day of training camp, which happened to be Puppy Adoption Day, as he spent a portion of it chasing his dog.

A video was posted by Patriots on CLNS on X, formerly Twitter. Diggs walked in proudly with his dog before putting them on the ground. The dog took off, and Diggs had to chase it down.

Luckily, he was successful in chasing down the puppy. Diggs saved the moment from turning disastrous. Hopefully, he learned from the experience, and this is the last time he lets the puppy off their leash.

Stefon Diggs' first training camp with the Patriots

Diggs is just starting his first training camp with the Patriots. He spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, during which he only played in eight games.

His season was cut short in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. Diggs suffered a non-contact knee injury, which was later revealed to be a torn ACL. His season ended with a career-low 47 catches for 496 yards. He only caught three touchdowns — his lowest since 2016.

This is already Diggs' 11th season in the NFL. He spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2020 offseason.

Diggs would spend the next four years of his career with the Bills. He had his best seasons with them, logging over 1,000 yards in all four seasons, including a career-high 1,535 yards in 2020.

After being traded to the Texans, he spent one season with them. He then signed a three-year contract with the Patriots during the 2025 offseason. Hopefully, he is able to stay healthy for the whole season.

Throughout his career, Diggs has been a four-time Pro Bowler (2020-24), and he was named to two All-Pro teams (one First-team, one Second-team). In 2020, he led the league in yards (1,535) and catches (127).