Drake Maye needs a go-to target down the road. The New England Patriots have witnessed a surprise one emerging during 2025 NFL Training camp.

The quarterback is in awe with the 69th pick of the NFL Draft. Kyle Williams of Washington State has won over Maye immediately, per ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss on Sunday.

Maye even watched the the third rounder out-perform top cornerback Christian Gonzalez during one 11-on-11 sequence documented by Reiss.

“As they have essentially faded from view, Williams, the 69th pick in this year's draft out of Washington State, caught Maye's attention early by snaring a laser of a throw on a comeback route against second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez,” Reiss wrote.

Again, Maye couldn't help but marvel at the development of Williams.

“He's coming along. He's looking good,” Maye began. “It's good for a rookie to make a play like that, and I think he is just going to get better and better.”

Drake Maye watching competitive Patriots WR room

Williams already emerged as a surprise Patriots candidate who could make or break their 2025 campaign. The Patriots watched him develop his rookie swagger during June OTAs.

But the former Cougar joins what Reiss called the most crowded and competitive room on the Patriots.

Stefon Diggs signed a blockbuster $69 million contract agreement. The move brought him back to the AFC East after starring for the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2023.

Kendrick Bourne continues to be a mainstay of the WR room, though. The former NFC champion WR for the San Francisco 49ers enters his fifth season with the Pats. He told Reiss the 2025 Patriot WR depth is “better than it's ever been from my experience being here.” He also loves how fiery the room has become.

Demario Douglas is another adding intrigue for Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel. Including climbing the ladder for this epic catch.

Diggs is the leader during WR drills per Reiss. He gives Maye a trusted veteran next to Bourne. However, Williams is sharking his way up in the attempt to become heavily involved with this revamped offense.