Hype is building around the New England Patriots right now with Mike Vrabel stepping in as head coach. It's not clear how well this team will play next season, but quarterback Drake Maye is starting to gain notice from fans and media members alike. So much so that one Insider made a bold declaration about Maye's outlook for next season.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL Insider Peter Schrager claims that Patriots quarterback is on the verge of a breakout season in the 2025-26 campaign. Although New England isn't likely to hype up its quarterback, Schrager seemingly loves what he's hearing about Maye.

“I'm telling you the juice out of Patriots camp right now about Drake Maye is very real,” said Schrager. “And they'll bring it down because it's back to that old school style. It's Vrabel, it's McDaniel, it's a lot of those guys, and they're not going to pump up their quarterback. But Drake Maye came ready to play, and Drake Maye came ready to work, and I would just say don't be shocked if we see a year two giant leap from Drake Maye.”

The 22-year-old quarterback displayed flashes of potential during his rookie year. Maye ended the 2024-25 campaign with 2,276 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while owning a 66.6% completion percentage through 13 games played.

However, he struggled with turnovers in his rookie season, as Drake Maye finished with 10 interceptions. But it's not uncommon for young players to struggle in that department, especially for a quarterback. If Maye can limit his turnovers, then the Patriots very well could be a problem in the AFC East.

At the very least, the front office managed to bring in talent to help Maye develop as well. The club first signed veteran wideout Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract as a way to improve the wide receiver room. Additionally, the Patriots selected offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Improving the wide receiver core and the offensive line should only do Drake Maye favors for his second year in the NFL. He may make some appearances in the offseason, but Maye's first true test will come in Week 1 when he and the Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener on September 7.