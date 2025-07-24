As the New England Patriots kicked off training camp, one name was notably absent from the practice field. Second-year wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. According to NFL reporter Mike Reiss, the team is proceeding cautiously with Polk after he experienced minor muscle tightness, despite passing his initial physical.

Polk, the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is not listed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury lists. This suggests his current issue is not considered serious. Still, his full absence from practice raised eyebrows. Especially with the stiff competition in New England’s revamped wide receiver room.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the team's measured approach, saying, “Just trying to be careful and not have any issues… That’ll be the case throughout the season.”

Polk had already been limited in the spring while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. This latest development suggests the Patriots want to avoid any setbacks.

Ja'Lynn Polk wants to bounce back from a mediocre Patriots debut season

Polk’s rookie season in Foxborough was largely underwhelming. The Washington product played in 15 games, starting seven, and finished with 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came in his debut start against Seattle. But a shoulder injury later in the year led to a stint on injured reserve, cutting his campaign short.

Now, Polk is fighting for relevance on a crowded depth chart. The Patriots added veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins this offseason. They still have returning contributors like Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte. Undrafted rookie Efton Chism III also turned heads during spring workouts, adding another wrinkle to Polk’s battle for a spot.

Polk was once seen as a potential foundational piece during New England’s rebuild. His college pedigree, highlighted by a 1,159-yard, nine-touchdown season for Washington’s 2023 national title runners-up, speaks to his upside. But the Patriots are prioritizing long-term availability over early camp reps.

For now, Polk’s status remains day-to-day. But as competition ramps up, his window to make an impression may be narrowing.