It might be unfair to place a lot of expectations on a third-round rookie, but how well Kyle Williams plays in the 2025 NFL season might determine how the New England Patriots' season goes.

Williams, who New England took with the 69th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is just the latest in the line of players the Patriots have added at wide receiver in hopes that they'll have a long-term dynamic option at the position. Just last year, they drafted Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round, but it already looks like he'll be a bust. DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have had fine moments, but they've got low ceilings.

Sure, the Patriots signed Stefon Diggs this offseason, and he's already practicing after tearing his ACL last year. But hinging your receiving game on the 31-year-old Diggs coming off an ACL tear is a tall ask. Even if he does hit, the Patriots still need a reliable No. 2, and that's where Williams enters the equation.

Why Patriots' 2025 season might hinge on Kyle Williams

As he enters Year 2, Drake Maye has some added help around him. Josh McDaniels should be an improvement over Alex Van Pelt calling plays and setting up the offense. Ditto for Will Campbell, who'll start at left tackle after being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. TreVeyon Henderson will give the Patriots a strong one-two punch out of the backfield alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.

But those improvements won't mean much if Maye has no one he can throw it to. At the start of training camp, the Patriots' receiver battle is wide open. Sure, it seems like Diggs is No. 1, but the best passing games in the league have at least multiple high-end options at wide receiver.

As ludicrous as it might sound, Williams has that high-end potential that no one else in the Patriots' wide receivers room has outside of Diggs. The Washington State product was arguably the most underrated wide receiver in college football last season, recording 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a knack for making big plays, too. His 17.1 yards per reception were tied for the 17th-best mark among wide receivers who had at least 75 targets.

Washington State WR Kyle Williams vs man coverage: 🎯 505 receiving yards

🎯 9 touchdowns

🎯 20 receptions

🎯 33 targets

🎯 0 drops

🎯 25.3 yards/rec pic.twitter.com/fcqoASF5OY — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

There's some reason to believe that Williams' ability to make big plays can translate to the NFL. He ran a solid 4.4 40 at the combine, with scouts raving over his ability to win his routes at the line of scrimmage during the draft process.

That ability to win early was on display during the first day of Patriots training camp as well. He made a highlight play against All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez that even impressed Maye.

Drake Maye & Rookie WR Kyle Williams connect for yet another completion today. Williams 4th catch of the day. pic.twitter.com/ifdYvSiFeu — Patriot RedZone (@PatriotRedZone) July 23, 2025

“[Williams] was backside 1-on-1 with Gonzo. He made a big-time catch, strong hands. He’s coming along, he’s looking good,” Maye said. “I told Gonzo, I’m going to come at Gonzo. I’m not going to leave [Gonzalez] out here bored at practice, so good for a rookie to make a play like that. I think he’s going to get better and better.”

If Maye has that trust in Williams to go out there and make grabs against one of the best corners in the league, that's a terrific sign for the Patriots' offense. Of course, Williams will have to prove that he can do it when it actually matters. If he falters, Maye's going to be stuck throwing to the likes of Douglas, Boutte, Polk, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Javon Baker, and Efton Chism (outside of Diggs).

There are some players in that group with fine potential, but the Patriots need more than just fine out of their wide receiver group now. Williams, along with Diggs, is their best chance to finally make wide receiver a position of strength.