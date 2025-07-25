New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel didn't shy away from adding Christian Wilkins to the roster. He hinted that the move could be closer than expected by stating that the team will “have a conversation” about him.

The 28-year-old defensive lineman was released on Thursday following a tense rehab process with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team reportedly urged him to undergo additional surgery, but Wilkins opted for rehab, causing a rift between the two sides. The Raiders responded by voiding $35.2 million in guaranteed money.

Wilkins could be a strong fit in New England despite the complicated exit. He played high school football in Connecticut and was recruited by Vrabel during the coach's stint at Ohio State. That prior relationship didn't go unnoticed, as Vrabel told the media.

“I mean, I think we'll have a conversation …I've known Christian, recruited him when he was up here in the area in Connecticut going to high school, so I'm sure we'll have a conversation about it,” Vrabel said, according to CBS Sports.

Wilkins joined the Raiders in 2024 after five productive seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He started 77 games with the team and was a model of consistency, starting every game from 2021 to 2023. Over that stretch, he recorded 355 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 50 quarterback hits, and became one of the most sought-after free agents last offseason.

The Patriots' defensive line could certainly use the boost. New England ranked last in the NFL in sacks last season and struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks. While the team made key additions like Milton Williams and Harold Landry III, and drafted rookies Joshua Farmer and Bradyn Swinson, adding a veteran presence like Wilkins would immediately raise the group's potential.

After a disappointing 4-13 campaign in 2024, Vrabel is entering his first year as a Patriots head coach. Much of his early focus has centered on rebuilding the defense, and Wilkins could be a natural addition—assuming his foot is fully healed and ready for 2025.

Though no official move has been made yet, the interest is clear. Vrabel's long-standing connection with Wilkins and the local ties could speed up decision-making.