Stefon Diggs tore his ACL during October of last year, but he is already active in training camp for his new team, the New England Patriots. Diggs is getting ready to write the next chapter of his career as his last one was a very short stint with the Houston Texans. He played in just eight games with Houston, and now he has moved on to New England.

After an injury like the one that Stefon Diggs suffered, there is obviously a lot of physical work that has to be done. However, the mental side of the process is sometimes more difficult for players. A lot of players are worried about getting hurt again, and they limit themselves because of it. It doesn't sound like Diggs is dealing with that anymore. He is just happy to be back.

“I feel like the worst has already happened,” he said, according to an article from Mass Live. “I hurt my knee already. I went through that already. As far as taking those mental jumps, I took those in my rehab process… I’m just happy to get back to work. I’m a worker bee. I did all the testing and getting it out of my head three months ago.”

Everyone's experience with an ACL injury is different, and Diggs' journey went better than most. He was taking things one step at a time, and it just happened to work out well.

“I didn’t think about the timeline too much,” Diggs admitted. “I just took it day by day, considering everybody’s injury is different. I was around a bunch of guys who hurt their ACL down with Dr. Reef. We all walked the same walk but had different paces and could do different things at different times. Everybody said I came back pretty fast, but it was a different journey for me.”

Diggs wanted to get back on the field as soon as humanly possible, so he did everything that he could to make that a reality. Now, with the season right around the corner, Diggs is in good health.

“I approached it like I wanted to get back as fast as I could,” he continued. “I was super serious about my rehab process. I love football. If you really love football, you’re putting that time in. Getting injured is part of the game, but getting back to playing football makes me extremely happy.”

There have to be a lot of emotions for Diggs as this season approaches. He is coming off of an injury, and he is playing for a new team. Above all else, he's just excited to play the game he loves.

“Right now, at this very moment, considering I’m coming off an injury, I’m super excited to play football,” Diggs added. “But earning the respect of my teammates, earning the respect of my coaches, getting back out here, being the leader I know I am – that’s all I want to be right now. Taking it day by day.”

Diggs is also embracing the training camp grind. He wants to be the best version of himself when Week 1 rolls around, and that will take some work.

“A lot of people want to throw a lot of anticipation out there and getting excited,” Diggs said. “You can’t get too excited. It’s Day 1. I want to conquer Day 1, get in and watch the film. I wasn’t too happy with some things, so I want to get out there, correct it, and get back to playing football.”

The NFL season is quickly approaching, and Stefon Diggs and the Patriots will open the season on September 7th at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.