Change has come to New England. After years of struggle following the end of the Brady-Belichick dynasty, the Patriots now belong to head coach Mike Vrabel. Of course, expectations have shifted. Vrabel is tasked with rebuilding a proud franchise from the ground up. Training camp will be the first true test of whether the culture he’s installing can stick. For veterans and rookies alike, this summer isn’t just about learning new systems. It’s about proving you deserve to be part of the team’s new foundation.

Maye at the Center of It All

Nearly half of New England’s roster has been overhauled in Vrabel’s first year at the helm. However, the key to a successful training camp rests with a familiar face: Drake Maye.

In his introductory press conference, Vrabel called Maye a “young, dynamic quarterback” and admitted that the former first-rounder was a big reason he wanted the job. Now, how quickly Maye masters Josh McDaniels’ offense and raises the level of those around him will shape whether the Patriots can climb back into playoff contention. Joint practices against the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and the Vikings’ JJ McCarthy will serve as a clear benchmark for his progress.

Yes, Maye commands most of the attention. That said, the rest of the roster remains a work in progress. For players on the bubble, the next few weeks could decide whether they’re part of Vrabel’s rebuild or left behind.

Here we'll try to look at the three New England Patriots players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 NFL preseason.

QB Ben Wooldridge: The Long Shot

Every summer, there’s a long shot story to root for. This year, it’s undrafted rookie quarterback Ben Wooldridge. Unfortunately for Wooldridge, the NFL doesn’t hand out roster spots based on sentiment.

The young quarterback has struggled to adjust from college to the pros. During spring workouts, his inexperience showed. Pundits noted in his roster projections that Wooldridge simply hadn’t done enough to secure a spot. He also pointed out that the Patriots could look at other teams’ quarterback cuts to find a veteran for the QB3 role.

For Wooldridge, that’s a sobering reality. As an undrafted free agent, the bar isn’t just high. It's almost impossible. To push for a roster spot, he’ll need to outplay every expectation in camp and show he’s worth developing behind Maye and Joshua Dobbs. Anything short of that likely lands him on the practice squad or looking for a job elsewhere.

OL Marcus Bryant: A Seventh-Round Gamble

The Patriots’ offensive line is in the middle of its own reshuffle. Seventh-round rookie Marcus Bryant is fighting to prove he belongs. Drafted out of SMU, Bryant was a developmental pick. He is someone the team envisioned as a depth tackle who could grow into a larger role over time.

However, the path to the 53-man roster won’t be easy. Will Campbell is locked in at left tackle, and veteran Morgan Moses brings stability at right tackle. That leaves Bryant competing for a backup spot in a crowded position group, with very little margin for error.

Seventh-rounders don’t get long leashes, and Bryant knows it. He’ll have to show not just competence but versatility. He has to prove can step in at multiple positions and hold his own against NFL-level pass rushers. Bryant’s camp and preseason performance could be the difference between being a project on the roster or being cut before September.

WR Kendrick Bourne: A Veteran at a Crossroads

Kendrick Bourne’s NFL journey has been full of highs and lows. Now, he finds himself squarely in the middle of a roster battle. So far in camp, Bourne has been firmly the fifth receiver on the depth chart. He is getting fewer snaps with the top unit than the four players ahead of him, but still ahead of everyone else.

The question is whether that position is safe. Bourne is the only receiver on the roster with experience in McDaniels’ offense. That could explain why the staff has given more reps to the others early to help them catch up. However, it’s also possible that the team is seriously considering younger options, including Mack Hollins.

For Bourne, this preseason will be crucial. If he can show his trademark reliability and connection with Maye, his veteran presence may be too valuable to part with. If he can’t separate himself from the pack, he risks falling victim to Vrabel’s roster overhaul.

The Bottom Line

This preseason is more than just an introduction to the Mike Vrabel era. It’s an audition. For Ben Wooldridge, Marcus Bryant, and Kendrick Bourne, every snap is a chance to earn a spot on a Patriots team that’s being built with a singular focus: compete again.

In Foxborough, nothing is guaranteed anymore. If these players can’t seize their moment in August, they may not get another.